Liquid Voice expands international operations in APAC

Monday, 30 October, 2017 - 23:45

Liquid Voice, a leading provider of interaction recording, quality management and analytics, has announced the appointment of Sean Gallen as APAC Sales Manager. In this new role, he will be responsible for managing all sales activity and building the company’s reseller channels activity throughout the region.

Sean Gallen has over 25 years’ experience of the contact centre market and joins direct from Cyara, a leading global provider of customer experience testing and monitoring solutions, where he was Sales Manager for New Zealand. Prior to this he was ANZ Channel Manager for Genesys Laboratories with responsibility for increasing reseller sales of the company’s customer interaction management software. Sean also worked for Alcatel Lucent as ANZ Channel Manager.

According to Andrew Barrett, co-founder of Liquid Voice and Managing Director of the company’s APAC operation: "We are delighted to welcome Sean to our expanding team and his experience of building profitable relationships with channel partners will play an important role in helping Liquid Voice to further increase market share. His unique level of skill and experience will also enable us to accelerate the new product development process to meet the evolving needs of contact centres globally."