Vector wins new Australian smart metering contract

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 07:56

Vector has announced it has executed a contract to provide metering services to EnergyAustralia with an initial three-year deployment period that will commence before the end of 2017.

Vector Limited Group Chief Executive, Simon Mackenzie, said, "We’re excited to be working with EnergyAustralia as part of our long-term commitment to the Australian market.

"We pride ourselves on our proven and innovative delivery of advanced metering services in New Zealand and Australia, alongside our huge focus on health and safety. Vector is looking forward to building on our New Zealand experience and being part of EnergyAustralia’s new Power of Choice journey and supporting their aim to provide a world-class customer experience.

Vector now expects to be deploying advanced meters on behalf of at least four leading electricity retailers in 2018 across New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT.

Mr Mackenzie said, "Our vision is to create a new energy future. This means using technology such as smart meters to help enable new energy solutions, supporting the increasing expectations of consumers to have more choice, control and information over their energy needs just as they do with any other service.

"We’re taking our experience and expertise from managing New Zealand’s largest energy network, and our investment in developing new energy technologies and partnerships, and exporting them to other markets such as Australia and the Pacific."