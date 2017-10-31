Epson NZ launches printer with huge page yield included

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 09:05

Epson NZ has launched the PrecisionCore-powered WorkForce ET-4750 EcoTank all-in-one multifunction printer with revolutionary cartridge-free printing, easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks and up to two years of ink in the box1. For a printer using the very latest Epson engine that’s enough ink to print up to 11,200 colour pages2. The ET-4750 also features auto-stop ink bottles with each colour uniquely keyed for easy filling of each tank, a high-capacity 250-sheet paper tray, fax, 2.4" colour touchscreen, 30-sheet ADF, fast auto two-sided printing and convenient wired and wireless networking.

Sporting a more sleek and compact design than its predecessor and allowing its users to print up to 14,000 pages in black2 and 11,200 pages in colour2, the ET-4750 is ideal for home office and small business users seeking that perfect combination of convenience, performance and value. As with all EcoTank printers the emphasis is squarely placed on being able to print as much you want, when you want without the hassle of constantly having to replace ink cartridges and saving money while you’re at it.

Those rare few who may exceed the 14,000 pages in black2 and 11,200 pages in colour2 that the ET-4750 offers out of the box also have the opportunity to purchase additional, low-cost, convenient high-volume ink bottles with Epson’s drip-free nozzle and resealable cap for easy storage and refilling. Sporting Epson’s unique colour key system to prevent misfilling, the replacement bottles hold enough ink for a massive 7,500 pages in black2 and 6,000 pages in colour2. $34.99 RRP (black), $17.99 RRP (each colour).

The WorkForce ET-4750 is powered by Epson’s patented PrecisionCore technology which uses a revolutionary high-density print chip that can generate up to 40 million precise dots per second with amazing accuracy, producing professional-quality output at fast speeds.

With this kind of power and precision at its core the EcoTank WorkForce ET-4750 allows home office and small business users to do more in one small, space saving package. It also features a front paper tray with a 150-sheet paper capacity and convenient 30-page automatic document feeder giving users the ability to scan copy and fax a lot of original documents whilst saving paper with auto two-sided printing.

Contrary to popular belief faxing is still very much alive and used more than most people think so the fact that the ET-4750 can fax as fast one page every three seconds, save up to 100 pages in its memory and store up to 100 numbers is a big help in that department. For even more convenience the included PC-Fax enables users to send a colour fax right from their computer saving time and paper.

The WorkForce ET-4750 supports the latest wireless standard, 802.11b/g/n3 and includes Wi-Fi Direct, which means no router is required so users get great coverage and fast speeds. Built in Ethernet also makes sharing the printer on your network quick and easy.

Users can easily print from their tablet or smartphone using Epson Connect solutions and the ET-4750 also supports Android6, AirPrint, iPad and iPhone, Chromebook, Fire-OS, Mac, and Windows devices. Users of Apple Airprint can print emails, web pages, presentations and documents straight from their iPad or iPhone as Apple IOS device will automatically connect to the printer. There’s no software to download, no drivers to install and no cables to connect. For those who want to print on the go from a smartphone or tablet using Google Cloud Print it’s simple with any Gmail or Google Drive account. Plus, they can print from their Chromebook and Google Chrome without installing drivers or connecting cables.

This clever multifunction device can also scan documents and save them to the cloud7 for easy access and collaboration.

The ET-4750 is backed by a one year Return-to-Base warranty and users can receive an additional two years bonus warranty when they register online4 within 90 days of purchase at www.epson.co.nz/registrations

The Epson EcoTank WorkForce ET-4750 is available now from epson.co.nz and specialised Epson resellers and retailers across New Zealand for NZ$749.00

For more information on EcoTank printers in New Zealand go to: https://www.epson.co.nz/ecotank/