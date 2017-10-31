Deveron Street properties sold to benefactor

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 09:46

An anonymous private benefactor has purchased properties on Deveron Street from the Invercargill City Council, securing the long-term tenure for Number 10 Youth One Stop Shop and the Invercargill Citizens Bowling Club.

Council understands the new property owner has offered ten-year leases to the current occupiers. Settlement for the properties occurs today, 31 October.

Invercargill City Council Finance and Policy Committee Chairman Darren Ludlow said it was good Council was able to work with the benefactor to ensure the future of the bowling club, Number 10, and the Invercargill Secondary Schools Network Trust (ISSN) was secure and stable for the next 10 years.

Representatives from the bowling club, Number 10, and ISSN spoke at a full Council meeting in September, and shared their concerns about their future should the buildings be sold. Petitions were presented to Mayor Tim Shadbolt and Councillors commented on the powerful way submitters spoke, as well as the bravery of the young people who shared their voices too.

Spokesman for the purchaser John Prendergast noted that the motivation to purchase the buildings was firstly that they represented a good long term investment, but the added benefit was that the purchase provided security of tenure to the three existing tenants.

"Each of the tenant organisations delivers important community benefits, and so the purchaser is delighted that by buying these properties both the investment and community objectives can be achieved," Mr Prendergast said.