Vector appoints Rod Snodgrass to Chief Customer Officer

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 09:54

Vector has today announced the appointment of Rod Snodgrass to a new executive role of Chief Customer Officer. The new role will be responsible for; developing and delivering the Vector customer experience and go-to-market strategy for new products, expanding service offerings and optimising customer experience and engagement across the Vector Group.

"I am pleased to welcome Rod to the organisation and look forward to the valuable contribution he will make," said Vector Group Chief Executive Simon Mackenzie. "Rod will add to our existing energy sector leadership and our innovative thinking on customers, growth, innovation and transformation. And increasingly, technology must be used to respond to the challenge of climate change and consumer expectations.

"In my view this is another statement of intent from Vector as we continue to work towards delivering a new energy future for consumers. As we see it, power increasingly rests with consumers. Today’s customer simply won’t be owned - no business ‘owns’ their customer anymore. So we must continue to deliver them what they want and how they want it - as an energy solution enabler, not just a distributor.

"As the energy sector continues to be transformed and democratised by technology and convergence, and as we see new customer needs emerging, having a Chief Customer Officer role in our executive team ensures an even stronger focus on putting power in the hands of customers."

Rod Snodgrass said, "I’m really excited by how the energy sector is transforming, and the ambitions of Vector to be at the forefront of this change and at the heart of the energy revolution that new technologies will enable for customers. The ‘internet of energy’ is rapidly emerging, where new disruptive consumer behaviours and needs coupled with new technologies will help democratise energy. I can’t wait to be part of that."

Rod is a seasoned executive and director with 20+ years’ experience in corporate strategy, innovation, digital growth and transformation in the New Zealand Telco, Media, Internet and Digital sectors. Rod has sat on numerous local and global Boards and has a passion and proven track record in building and executing corporate, market, business and product shaping strategies and innovation.

Rod joins Vector from The Exponential Agency, a digital consulting and executive advisory agency to a number of blue chip New Zealand businesses. Prior to that he was Chief Executive of Spark Ventures, where he led the inception and development of Spark’s incubator and innovation arm, including the creation and brand-building of new businesses like Lightbox, Qrious, Skinny, Bigpipe, Morepork and others. Prior to that Rod was Spark’s Chief Product Officer and before that Chief Strategy Officer and a member of the Spark Executive team for almost 10 years.

He is currently a Director of JUCY Group, SMX and start-up Genoapay, a Trustee of Springboard Trust and a member of AUT’s Auteur’s influencers panel. Rod is also an AUT Creative tech mentor and Icehouse Flux Accelerator mentor. Rod holds a BCA from Victoria University, an Executive Management Diploma from Darden Business School and is a ANZ Chartered Accountant and also a Member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors.

Rod will take up his new role on 20 November 2017.