Kate Hawkesby Joins Newstalk ZB

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 10:00

Newstalk ZB is delighted to announce that respected broadcaster and journalist Kate Hawkesby will host Early Edition in 2018.

Thrilled to be back at Newstalk ZB permanently, Hawkesby says, "I’ve always had a close affiliation with ZB. I’ve loved working there over the years. I can’t wait to get back on air hosting my own show."

Jason Winstanley, NZME’s Head of Talk, said Hawkesby will be an outstanding addition to Newstalk ZB’s stellar line-up.

"Kate’s energy and candour radiates through the speakers. She is the perfect fit for Early Edition and there’s no question she will deliver the very best in news, opinion and commentary.

"She is a great way to start New Zealand’s day and it will be wonderful to have her with us full time."

Hawkesby started her news career at TVNZ in 1995 reporting, presenting and news reading. More recently, Hawkesby has worked across many Newstalk ZB shows including The Mike Hosking Breakfast, Saturdays with Jack Tame and Andrew Dickens Sunday Café, and is a columnist for Woman’s Day.

Kate Hawkesby’s first day on Early Edition will be January 22, 2018.