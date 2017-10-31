Emirates' NZ-Algiers connection boosted

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 11:10

Emirates will be adding an extra flight to its service between Dubai and Algiers, making it a daily frequency from December 13.

Emirates has direct connections to the Algiers service at Dubai with its daily A380 services from Auckland and Christchurch.

The launch of the additional flight will complement Emirates’ current six flights a week, and further boost inbound and outbound passenger traffic and cargo flows between Algeria and Dubai, and Emirates’ worldwide network.

The extra service will operate every Wednesday with an Emirates Boeing 777-300, in a three class configuration offering eight seats in First Class, 42 in Business Class and 310 in Economy Class.

Algeria will become the fourth destination in north Africa to have a daily frequency, along with Casablanca, Tunis and Khartoum.

Algeria is an important destination in Emirates’ North African network. Emirates launched services to Algiers on March 1, 2013. In less than five years, the route has carried over half a million passengers and nearly 27,000 tonnes of cargo to date.

The country is home to a rich variety of architecture and a vibrant cultural scene with a diverse heritage of Phoenician, Roman, Byzantine, Ottoman and French influences. It boasts some of the world’s most spectacular coastlines as well as vast mountainous and desert landscapes.

