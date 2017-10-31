ANZ Business confidence: Protest vote

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 12:47

Business confidence has turned negative within this month’s ANZ Business Outlook survey.

A net 10% of businesses are pessimistic about the year ahead. That’s the lowest level since September 2015 and a fall of 10 points on the month prior.

"The finger can be pointed at political uncertainty," said ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie.

"Most survey responses were received in the first half of the month, before the final Government make-up was decided. So this month’s survey primarily covers the uncertainty around the outcome and not the outcome itself. The latter will be next month’s story.

"Importantly, other survey indicators held up better, though a tempered mood is becoming more apparent."

Key October movements included:

- A net 22% of businesses expect better times ahead for their own business, down 8 points on September. Adjusting for seasonality, firms’ own activity expectations fell from +37 to +24. The average is 28 so we’re now sub-par.

- A net 12% of firms are expecting to lift investment, down from +13.

- Employment intentions eased back from +15 to +14.

- Profit expectations were down markedly from +18 to +12.

- Export intentions eased from +25 to +20. It’s too early to see any benefits of the lower NZD yet.

- Residential construction intentions bounced back from +18 to +31; it’s been volatile of late. Commercial construction intentions rose from +18 to +43.

- Firms’ pricing intentions were largely unchanged at +20. Inflation expectations eased slightly from 2% to 1.9%.

- A net 31% of businesses expect it to be tougher to get credit.

"With the economy now deep into the business cycle, it’s harder to make strong gains, particularly with an engineered slowdown occurring in the housing market and resource constraints apparent.

"Old economic drivers (migration, construction and housing) are being replaced by new ones (fiscal policy, commodity prices). Transitions can be wobbly and create uncertainty, which is being exacerbated by changes in government policy and economic direction.

"The last thing the economy needs right now is a repeat of the 2000 winter of discontent, though for that growth hiccup the finger can also be pointed at the RBNZ for hiking 200bps in six months! Change can be unsettling but offers opportunities too. Change in itself is not the key issue; how you market it, tell the story and take people along with you is the real challenge."