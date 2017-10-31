Global award for niche Wellington business

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 13:25

New Zealand’s only international medical insurance intermediary Global Albatross, has won the 2017 Best Individual International Private Medical Insurance Intermediary Award at this year’s prestigious Health Insurance Awards in London.

The award makes Global Albatross, the only intermediary outside the UK to win the award in the event’s history. Global Albatross specialises in protecting the health and wellbeing of expatriates abroad. The judges said that the company was "exactly the sort of intermediary that is a credit to this industry", provides "real expertise" in broking, and called their approach to clients "open, thorough and unbiased".

Managing Director, Darren Manning says "I am extremely proud of our team, and honoured to have served our clients over the past year. We look forward to continuing to deliver the high-quality service that the company has now been recognised for.

Mr. Manning received the award in London last week. Footage of the presentation of the award can be found here: https://we.tl/r9phldxOpG (footage courtesy of Health Insurance Daily)

Operating for only 18 months and working out of a small, nondescript building in Wellington, Global Albatross is the only NZ company to have ever been shortlisted for the global awards. The company works in a field of big-name brokerages with massive budgets, so the award is a big achievement for a small team working in a niche market.

Each year the awards are hosted by a celebrity, award-winning comedian and actor Omid Dijalili took to the stage this year at the black-tie gala dinner.