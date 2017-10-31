NZ Business Week launches new programme: The Brave Thinkers

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 16:29

New Zealand Business Week (NZBW) is pleased to announce The Brave Thinkers programme which will be launched at Palmerston North Boys High School College House on Thursday evening at 4pm.

NZBW Committee Member and Westpac Area Commercial Manager Christine Jones says New Zealand is in a new business era, we still require the principles of what it takes to be a good business person.

"However business today also demands the speed, agility and sensitivity of a brave thinker to really stand out," says Mrs Jones.

"This is why the committee has spent time rebranding and developing the week long programme to make it more relevant to todays’ business environment."

NZBW will deliver their new refreshed programme to Year 12 and 13 students in the first week of next year’s July school holidays in Palmerston North for a cost of $550 per student. Costs for the 8 - 13 July event covers accommodation, food and materials for the week.

During the intensive one week programme students will be encouraged to be bold in their thinking, learn about new business models, meet other business people and combine academic learning with business decision making.

Mrs Jones says by forming a virtual company, students will make decisions about marketing, personnel and production in order to develop and grow a successful business.

"The challenge for the students is to identify a social, environmental or individual problem and sole it with a brave business idea," says Mrs Jones.

"The teams will work together with guidance from a business coach to outline a solution. Using a lean business strategy, they will work through forming a business that will solve that problem and then sell it to the Dragons Den at the end of the week.

"The week has a strong emphasis on personal development - confidence, leadership, teamwork - and includes and extensive, supervised, social programme."

Rotary Clubs across the country have always been strong supporters of NZBW by sponsoring students to attend the week and next year is no exception. District Governor for Rotary Mitchell Brown says that NZBW is a great way to give our leaders of tomorrow exposure to the business community and inspire the next generation of business leaders.

Massey University also recognise the importance in developing tomorrows’ business leaders and the value NZBW gives high school students by presenting previous participants with a $1000 bursary scholarship to attend the university’s College of Business, while the winning team receive a $2000 scholarship each.

The launch event will announce The Brave Thinkers programme to the business community, thank businesses and Rotary for their ongoing support and encourage new businesses to be part of the 2018 event.

Registrations are now open and students can apply to attend NZBW - The Brave Thinkers programme by visiting their new website www.thebravethinkers.com

Further announcements will be communicated to the high schools, Rotary Clubs, and business community early next year.