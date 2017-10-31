Wine Marlborough announces new ownership of Marlborough Wine Show

Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 - 16:46

Wine Marlborough, the regional wine organisation for Marlborough grape growers and wine companies, is the new owner of the Marlborough Wine Show as jointly announced last week at the seventh Marlborough Wine Show awards celebration.

Wine Marlborough and the founders of the Marlborough Wine Show, Belinda Jackson and Margaret Cresswell of Wine Competition Limited, reached agreement after an approach from Wine Marlborough earlier in the year.

Explains Jackson, "We are proud to have established the event, which has almost doubled in size, but realise it takes more than just the two of us to continue to develop its relevance for the local wine industry." She continues, "Wine Marlborough are perfectly placed to take the event to the next level."

Wine Marlborough have built an association with the show over recent years by sponsoring the attendance of prominent international wine judges from key markets such as the USA, Asia and Australia.

The show undertakes the professional evaluation and endorsement of Marlborough wines by qualified and experienced local winemakers together with non-winemaker judges such as wine educators and writers. Wine Marlborough believes the show plays an important role in developing the reputation of Marlborough wine.

"Marlborough winemakers are the most knowledgeable and arguably the harshest critics of their own wines and that is why this show is so important. This is the event local companies want to do well at", says Wine Marlborough General Manager, Marcus Pickens.

Wine Marlborough would like to congratulate Ms Jackson and Ms Cresswell for all that they have achieved with the show since 2011 and hope to continue their legacy of innovation.

"The Marlborough Wine Show was the first (and only) Marlborough regional wine show, the first to judge wines in sub-regional classes, the first to use varietal specific glassware and the first to auction all leftover wines and place those funds in a trust for industry grants. It is fantastic what they have

achieved for the Marlborough wine industry", says Wine Marlborough General Manager, Marcus Pickens.

Wine Marlborough will run their first Marlborough Wine Show in October 2018.