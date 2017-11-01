Meridian Energy appoints new Group Manager Retail

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 08:38

Meridian today announced Julian Smith has been appointed as its new Group Manager Retail.

Meridian Chief Executive - Designate Neal Barclay says Julian brings strong digital marketing and leadership experience from a variety of sectors, including retail, banking and technology and has held senior positions at Westpac, Coca Cola and MYOB.

"During Julian’s career he has been responsible for sales, customer experience, marketing and corporate strategy among other areas," says Neal Barclay. "Julian’s strength in marketing, sales and his focus on customer will add valuable experience and expertise to the Meridian executive team."

Currently on contract at the Tertiary Education Commission, Julian will relocate from Auckland to Wellington and will commence his role as Meridian’s Group Manager Retail in March 2018.