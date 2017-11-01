Opportunity to own on 'millionaire's row' in Kerikeri

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 08:42

Millionaires from all over the world are flocking to one restful New Zealand road - and it’s not where you’d expect.

Located just three hours from central Auckland, Kerikeri is Northland’s largest township with a burgeoning population of the country’s most wealthy taking up residence on its north-eastern peninsula.

"Northland has an abundance of beautiful spots tucked off-the-beaten-track, however in the last decade Kerikeri has established itself as one of the most desirable communities with improving infrastructure attracting businesses in the town centre while the surrounding residential properties offer privacy from elevated positions," says David Baguley, salesperson with Bayleys Kerikeri.

Currently listed for sale on the road locals call ‘millionaire’s row’ is a three-bedroom home offering 360-degree panoramic views over the Te Puna Inlet toward Russell, the Bay of Islands, Cape Brett and the Kerikeri township.

The property located at 409B Opito Bay Road is being marketed for sale by Bayleys Kerikeri with Baguley describing it as a ‘dreamy hideaway on top of a headland’.

"Attracting attention for its privacy and outstanding views, residences along the tightly-held Opito Bay Road are increasingly popular with those seeking solace and anonymity," says Baguley.

"Originally purchased in 1985 for just $165,000, the owners saw the private position as completely unique - a sentiment which has been echoed by locals viewing the property whilst on the market for sale.

"As business-people leading a busy lifestyle, the owners used the property as a place to unwind and recharge," says Baguley.

"The home itself is modest. On the ground level there are two bedrooms, bathroom and a separate laundry while the upper level features the living, dining and master with large walk-in-wardrobe and bathroom.

"However the home’s unique position really is the star of the show.

"Two decks provide grandstand water views - from the front with in-built seating facing north-east toward Wharengaere Bay, and at the rear with a peak to Hauparua Inlet and the Rahui Islands.

"Spanning some 6,340 square metres, the gardens are relaxed and minimal with native fauna shouldering the historic Ake Ake Reserve - a fortified Maori pa which guarded entry to the Kerikeri and Te Puna Inlets back in the 18th century.

"It’s a nature-lovers’ paradise really," says Baguley.

"Just 15 minutes’ from the Kerikeri township and five minutes’ from the cruising club and Doves Bay marina, there’s an abundance of walking tracks nearby and even our native Kiwi bird can be heard foraging around the forest in the dead of night.

"Experiencing rapid expansion over the last decade, Kerikeri has become increasingly accessible with Northland’s largest airport and roading improvements playing a role in the rising property values.

"The relative affordability of New Zealand’s main centres has directed greater enquiry toward the regions and Northland in particular has benefitted from Aucklander’s shifting their focus north of Rodney.

"According to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), property values in the Far North have increased 18 percent year-on-year, with properties selling for more than $500,000 showing the most local value gains.

"Kerikeri continues to outperform the regional average with the median sale price for residential property during the month of September being $556,361, which is $110,361 higher than Northland’s average," says Baguley.