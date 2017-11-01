Spark ahead of the pack with three new TaaS certifications

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 09:21

Spark has gained a competitive edge by becoming the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to secure Telecommunications as a Service (TaaS) certifications for three of its newest services, including two Government Networks (GNet) and a Meeting Room Service that enables geographically dispersed teams to connect via high-quality video.

TaaS enables Government agencies to collaborate nationwide and deliver citizen-centric focused services in telecommunication and security. Every service solution undergoes revision by the New Zealand Information Security Manual (NZISM) to ensure secure and efficient service solutions are provided.

Spark’s Client Chief Security Information Officer, Ian Hurst believes the recent accreditation has given Spark a competitive edge as the first certified provider to gain certification for Meeting Room Services and GNet joining its existing portfolio.

"In the eyes of our customers, this TaaS certification is a personal recommendation from an independent source. Being able to run a national network and Trans-Tasman services requires rigour and assurance oversight. Spark is constantly driving innovation without impacting the core capability or quality of our services," Mr Hurst says.

The awarding of certification by lead agency Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) comes after Spark signed up its 100th TaaS customer earlier this year.

Spark’s General Manager for South Island Sales, Richard Adams says that Spark is committed to investing in leading-edge services so our customers, investors and clients, both business and private, have confidence in the level of services offered, which is constantly measured against the best standards.

"These TaaS certifications serve as recognition of Spark’s investment to ensure our services are meeting the highest standards and making it easier for our customers to focus on what they do best. It also proves that we are offering the best customer experience," Mr Adams says.

Since TaaS was established in 2015, Spark has previously gained five other certificates including for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Desktop as a Service (DaaS).