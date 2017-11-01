Unions relieved to see swift action on better equal pay law

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 09:31

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions (CTU) is congratulating the Government’s announcement they are scrapping National’s flawed equal pay and pay equity bill. CTU Vice President Rachel Mackintosh said that the move is in line with working people’s expectations of the new coalition, and an opportunity to remove barriers to women being paid fairly for the work they do.

"The Employment (Pay Equity and Equal Pay) Bill was used by the Government to throw further hurdles under the feet of women who have been legally entitled to equal pay since 1972. Instead of implementing the principles agreed by the Joint Working Group, that Bill introduced unnecessary delays and unfair barriers" she said.

"The announcement that the bill won’t go ahead is a particular relief for groups of women in paid work who were faced with a deadline of today to submit to the Select Committee. We are rejoicing that the Government is reassuring women they won’t have to justify again why they are worth the same as men."

"Women in paid work have been denied their legal right to equal pay for over 40 years. What we’re expecting is a ‘no surprises’ law that does exactly what it says it’s going to do - pay women for their skills, effort, responsibilities and conditions of work, as quickly as possible. The easiest way to do this is to simply amend the 1972 Act to incorporate the principles agreed by the Joint Working Group. Genuine equal pay is the campaign promise this Government was elected on, so we look forward to seeing it happen for all women very soon" she said.