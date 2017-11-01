Age Concern New Zealand is HealthPost's Charity of the Month

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 10:55

HealthPost is New Zealand’s favourite online shop that sells a range of health products such as organic foods and supplements, and regularly publishes recipes and wellness articles.

HealthPost will be donating $1.00 from each completed web order this month to Age Concern New Zealand.

With summer and Christmas quickly approaching, this is the perfect time to get a head start on the Christmas shopping and to stock up on sunscreen.

Stephanie Clare Chief Executive Age Concern New Zealand says "HealthPost’s generosity will help us support older New Zealanders to lead healthy, safe and fulfilled lives. We are thankful to be partnering with HealthPost this month and really appreciate their belief in our work".

Health Post’s Charity of Choice initiative is part of their Better World Donation Programme. Every month HealthPost donates $1.00 from every completed transaction to a different deserving charity.

Lucy Butler Executive Director Health Post says "At HealthPost, we believe that the health of the individual is always connected to the health of the wider community and the natural environment. Our Better World Donation Programme is unique in the sense that it doesn’t cost our customers anything - all donations to charities are made directly from HealthPost’s operating revenue."

By purchasing products from HealthPost this month you will not only be taking care of yourself but also the older people of New Zealand.