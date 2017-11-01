Staples Rodway announces new senior staff appointments

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 11:04

National accounting and business advisory firm Staples Rodway is pleased to announce the promotion of Wendy Skinner to Director, Business Advice in its Christchurch office. Ms Skinner joined Staples Rodway in 2016 as an associate, and has more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, previously serving as executive director of a Big Four accounting firm in Christchurch. As well as providing advice on tax compliance and accounting, she specialises in helping businesses with restructuring, set-ups and succession planning. Ms Skinner is also a keen runner, having completed a number of half marathons, and volunteers for several local community organisations. In Auckland, former EY Senior Manager Claire Dilks has been appointed as Associate Director, Taxation Services.

Ms Dilks has spent the past 18 years at EY, including stints in its international offices in Australia and the UK, specialising in corporate tax.

She has broad experience in risk management, conducting due diligence, withholding tax and investment consulting, providing international and domestic structure advice, tax effect accounting advice and corporate tax compliance, as well as liaising with the IRD and dispute management.

She is also a graduate of the EY Darden programme, ranked the #1 course for executive management in the world in the 2017 Financial Times rankings for the fourth year running.

Outside the world of taxation, Ms Dilks is a keen painter, and also loves to read, cook and travel.