Highly-productive dairy farm placed on the market for sale

|
[ login or create an account ]
One of Mid-Canterbury’s larger and more productive dairy farms has been placed on the market for sale.
Ealing Pastures at 126 Ealing Montalto Road in Ealing is a 482-hectare property currently milking some 1400 cows and producing 657,000kgMS - equating to approximately 477kgMS per cow.
The flat topography freehold farm is being marketed for sale by deadline through Bayleys Canterbury - with offers closing at 4pm on December 1. Bayleys Canterbury salespeople Nick Young and George Morris said the farm ran stock on a grass-based system, only feeding supplement in the shoulder seasons.
"The property is irrigated by eight centre-pivot irrigators covering 360 hectares, with a hard-hose gun watering 20 hectares, and sprinklers dousing 59 hectares in the corners. A water turbine generates enough energy to run the five centre pivots," Mr Morris said.
"Ealing Pastures has a water allocation from the Mayfield Hinds Irrigation Scheme to draw 198 litres per second, plus Resource Consents to draw up to 112 litres per second of bore water - which combined, enables ample irrigation water during peak summer months."
Mr Young said building infrastructure on the properties included:
- A 70 bail rotary dairy shed with DeLaval plant and automatic Waikato cup removers, supported by a circular concreted yard capable of holding approximately 750 cows
- A new milk refrigeration unit
- An 18-bay calf shed/hay barn
- A pair of seven bay tractor housing, hay storage or calf sheds
- Five additional hay barns
- A pair of four bay implement storage and bobby calf sheds A pair of three bay implement storage shed
- Five grain silos
"In addition, the farm contained seven staff houses, as well as a woolshed which had been converted in 2008 to comfortable staff accommodation," Mr Young said.
"The farm homestead is a comfortable 450m² five-bedroom residence which includes a meeting/board room and a separate office amenity. The remainder of the staff houses are a configuration of modern three and four-bedroom dwellings."
Effluent from the cowshed is treated in two ponds - each with 3000 cubic metre holding capacity, with the liquids then pumped out onto a consented disposal area of 104 hectares. Caption: One of Mid-Canterbury’s larger and more productive dairy farms - Ealing Pastures located near the service centre of Ashburton, Mid Canterbury - has been placed on the market for sale.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.