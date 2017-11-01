Highly-productive dairy farm placed on the market for sale

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 11:05

One of Mid-Canterbury’s larger and more productive dairy farms has been placed on the market for sale.

Ealing Pastures at 126 Ealing Montalto Road in Ealing is a 482-hectare property currently milking some 1400 cows and producing 657,000kgMS - equating to approximately 477kgMS per cow.

The flat topography freehold farm is being marketed for sale by deadline through Bayleys Canterbury - with offers closing at 4pm on December 1. Bayleys Canterbury salespeople Nick Young and George Morris said the farm ran stock on a grass-based system, only feeding supplement in the shoulder seasons.

"The property is irrigated by eight centre-pivot irrigators covering 360 hectares, with a hard-hose gun watering 20 hectares, and sprinklers dousing 59 hectares in the corners. A water turbine generates enough energy to run the five centre pivots," Mr Morris said.

"Ealing Pastures has a water allocation from the Mayfield Hinds Irrigation Scheme to draw 198 litres per second, plus Resource Consents to draw up to 112 litres per second of bore water - which combined, enables ample irrigation water during peak summer months."

Mr Young said building infrastructure on the properties included:

- A 70 bail rotary dairy shed with DeLaval plant and automatic Waikato cup removers, supported by a circular concreted yard capable of holding approximately 750 cows

- A new milk refrigeration unit

- An 18-bay calf shed/hay barn

- A pair of seven bay tractor housing, hay storage or calf sheds

- Five additional hay barns

- A pair of four bay implement storage and bobby calf sheds A pair of three bay implement storage shed

- Five grain silos

"In addition, the farm contained seven staff houses, as well as a woolshed which had been converted in 2008 to comfortable staff accommodation," Mr Young said.

"The farm homestead is a comfortable 450m² five-bedroom residence which includes a meeting/board room and a separate office amenity. The remainder of the staff houses are a configuration of modern three and four-bedroom dwellings."

Effluent from the cowshed is treated in two ponds - each with 3000 cubic metre holding capacity, with the liquids then pumped out onto a consented disposal area of 104 hectares. Caption: One of Mid-Canterbury’s larger and more productive dairy farms - Ealing Pastures located near the service centre of Ashburton, Mid Canterbury - has been placed on the market for sale.