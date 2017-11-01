SEEK launches video screening, saves 10 hours in hiring process

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 11:23

SEEK, Australia's number one employment marketplace, is today announcing a partnership with Spark Hire, the world’s fastest growing video interviewing platform, to launch SEEK Video Screen by Spark Hire, a collaborative candidate shortlisting and assessment tool that allows employers and recruiters alike to streamline the hiring process and connect with highly relevant talent faster than ever.

SEEK Video Screen simplifies and adds value by reducing inefficiencies no matter the stage of the recruitment process and is applicable across all role types from high volume customer facing roles all the way through to highly skilled front-end developer roles. Through video interview submissions, hirers and recruiters can review suitable candidates in less time, make more informed hiring decisions to increase candidate conversion rates and speed up time to placement, removing friction from the screening process to save time and money.

By conducting video interviews, hiring teams can better evaluate personality and communication skills in far less time; improving quality of hire and allowing candidates to showcase their personality and their skills. With collaboration features and sharing options, hiring teams can facilitate thoughtful discussions on which candidates they should pursue.

Michael Ilczynski, Managing Director ANZ at SEEK says the partnership is another example of how efficient technology can be at streamlining the screening and shortlisting process. "By partnering with leading technology companies like Spark Hire we continue to demonstrate our commitment to providing competitive advantages for recruiters and companies driving more hires and increased revenues."

Josh Tolan, CEO, Spark Hire, said: "We’re incredibly excited to partner with SEEK to bring our video screening solution to Australian and New Zealand recruitment agencies and businesses. Through SEEK we’re able to help more recruiters and employers make informed short-listing decisions in a reduced timeframe".

"Video interviews can lessen unconscious bias and make compliance easier because hiring managers and recruiters can compare candidates side-by-side as they answer identical questions. By removing any geographical limitations, SEEK Video Screen allows hirers to access the best talent regardless of location," Josh added.

Michael added: "Video interviewing is growing in popularity with recruiters and employers because it provides a better picture of job applicants than other early stage recruitment techniques such as phone screening or online surveys."

"Our internal talent acquisition team has been testing SEEK Video Screen in place of phone screen when hiring customer facing roles. We have seen a reduction in initial screen times by 10 hours. Our recruiters have reported increased confidence in the quality of candidates shortlisted via video screen, leading to further efficiencies downstream including fewer interview rounds, a quicker time-to-placement and better-quality hires."

Michael Virgo, Talent Acquisition Manager - Volume Acquisition, National Australia Bank (NAB), which has been using SEEK Video Screen as part of its volume hiring model, said it has been instrumental for effectively managing large quantities of candidate interviews: "As part of our volume hiring, SEEK Video Screen gives us specific insights into candidates in much less time, and gives our candidates a positive experience that is fast and straightforward."