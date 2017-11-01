Te Papa partners with Wellington start-up

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 12:15

Te Papa has partnered with Wellington start-up Excio to offer an initial 150 images from the national art collection that will be available to people on their own devices.

Excio is an award-winning mobile app that puts stunning artworks and photographic imagery on the home screens of Android devices.

The app was conceived by Excio during their time in Te Papa’s innovative accelerator programme, Mahuki, which gives start up technology businesses the opportunity to develop their ideas and take them to a wider market.

The Excio platform was originally developed for museums and galleries and has now grown to include libraries, archives, individual artists and photographers from around the world, essentially any organisation that holds a catalogue of beautiful images.

"Excio is a way for Te Papa to engage with people on a more personal level and for people to engage with art more personally. It is also an exciting way for us to share some of our national treasures beyond our physical walls," says Te Papa Chief Digital Officer Melissa Firth.

The start-up was one of ten teams in Te Papa’s inaugural Mahuki accelerator programme in 2016.

This week at Te Papa, visitors will be able to meet CEO Ana Lybuich and try the Excio platform on level 2 of Te Papa from 10am - 12pm tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday.

On Thursday 16 November, the innovators from this year’s accelerator programme, Te Papa’s Mahuki, will showcase their business propositions outlining how their digital solutions can address the challenges faced by Te Papa and other cultural service providers across New Zealand and the world.