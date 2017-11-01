China Construction Bank joins New Zealand Bankers' Association

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 15:22

The New Zealand Bankers’ Association announced today that the China Construction Bank (New Zealand) Ltd has joined the association, bringing the total number of member banks to 17.

New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Karen Scott-Howman says: "We are delighted to welcome CCBNZ to the Bankers’ Association. China is one of New Zealand’s most important trading partners. Having Chinese banks here helps support this trading relationship.

"CCBNZ’s participation in the New Zealand banking industry promotes further competition and diversity in our banking sector", says Scott-Howman.

China Construction Bank (New Zealand) chief executive Jun Qi says: "CCB is one of the largest global banks by market capitalisation and total assets. It operates in 30 countries. Since our inception, CCBNZ has aspired to be the first-call Chinese bank in New Zealand. We can leverage our extensive CCB network in China and worldwide."

CCBNZ offers its customers a range of financial services, with an active focus on supporting economic cooperation and trade between New Zealand and China.

As the voice of the banking industry, the New Zealand Bankers’ Association supports a strong and stable banking system that benefits New Zealand. Member banks work together on a range of non-competitive industry issues.

Other New Zealand Bankers’ Association members are ANZ New Zealand, ASB Bank, Bank of China, Bank of New Zealand, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citibank, The Co-operative Bank, Heartland Bank, Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Kiwibank, Rabobank New Zealand, SBS Bank, TSB Bank, and Westpac New Zealand.