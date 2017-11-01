New opening in Henderson

Wednesday, 1 November, 2017 - 16:56

Moving to the city’s outer suburbs doesn’t mean you have to give up all of the creature comforts of urban living. Good Home Lincoln Road has opened its doors in Henderson and the team want you to come in, put your feet up and say hello to the new local.

After four months of hard graft, Good Home Lincoln Road opened its doors in the same location as what was formerly Bar159. Having undergone an epic overhaul, it’s tipped to be the place for summer. The whole front of the building has been extended to make way for a glass conservatory that features eight metres of bi-folding doors - hello suntrap! And just like your home, Good Home Lincoln Road has several different areas; a dedicated kids area for families and coffee groups that transitions at night, a whisky area in the front for a craft beer and a dram or two and a sun soaked atrium perfect for catch ups with friends - quite literally there is a range of options for eating and drinking throughout for everyone.

Speaking of eating, a couple of steps above pub grub, the menu at Good Home Lincoln Road will have you questioning if you ever need make a trip home for Mum’s cooking again. With contemporary gastro pub fare, a wide selection of craft beers, 11 beers on tap and an extensive selection of New Zealand and overseas wines, Good Home is the perfect place to impress friends and family, pop to if you don’t feel like cooking or drop in if passing by.

Despite Good Home Lincoln Road being the sixth Good Home to open in Auckland, it’s not to be mistaken for a chain - each Good Home is unique with it’s own personality. General Manager- Hospitality, Guy Randall comments, "It’s hard to define what home means to everyone, but we think that it’s best described as a feeling of comfort, the place you can finally let out your breath, relax unwind and be at ease. We’ve aimed to create this at Good Home Lincoln Road by fashioning spaces that make you feel at ease and for you to call your own."

"It’s no secret that it’s getting harder and harder to buy/rent a house in the central city suburbs, and we feel that living further out shouldn’t mean compromise. Good Home aims to be your place to go, a place that stands up for your area and says, ‘hey this is a cool place to live’."

Whatever the occasion, whatever the season, Good Home is more than a pub, it’s your home away from home.

LOCATION

159 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, Auckland HOURS

Mon-Sun 12pm-1am

www.thegoodhomelincoln.co.nz

facebook.com/goodhomelincolnroad