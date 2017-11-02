Courier-developed CRM app wins international Xero award

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 01:45

Auckland based cloud software company, Exsalerate, has won an international award for the best enhancement to an existing app integration.

It is an online Customer Relationship Management system which integrates with Xero accounting software.

CEO Steve Bonnici started developing the application four years ago when he could not find a CRM system that was easy to use and affordable that met the needs of his own business, Urgent Couriers.

Mr Bonnici says the Xero Development Competition Award was for the app’s new Account Management Dashboard (AMD) along with, the ability to create Xero invoices and track Xero quotes. Exsalerate headed off 37 other entries from around the world to take the award.

"Businesses told us they were spending a fortune on acquisition but struggling to keep their existing customers and needed a way to prevent churn proactively."

So Exsalerate developed the Account Management Dashboard. "It is the missing piece of the puzzle for most CRM systems - a tool that provides account managers with a snap shot of all customers in their portfolios."

When the Xero team saw the upgraded app at the recent Xerocon in Melbourne they encouraged Mr Bonnici to enter the competition.

"We were pleasantly surprised to win," said Mr Bonnici. "This is a is a unique tool that responds directly to what our customers wanted."

Apps entered in the Xero competition were judged on their usefulness to solve a real problem; whether they were creative and unique; whether they functioned as expected; whether they were free of bugs; and whether their user interface was intuitive and compliant with Xero UI.

A further feature of the updated system is combining sales information with live communication to clients.

Exsalerate integrated with Xero four years ago, now Exsalerate is being used worldwide.

Exsalerate was designed to help small to medium businesses increase sales and improve client retention.

It allows sales staff to easily track their activities, manage sales teams’ pipelines and schedule appointments and follow-ups, for a fraction of the cost of regular CRM systems.

Mr Bonnici plans more developments for the app including Artificial Intelligence that will automatically display clients that have stopped spending or failed to spend when expected to, along with automated ranking of clients based on predetermined spend thresholds.