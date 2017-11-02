Meridian Energy partners with Nest

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 07:34

Meridian is committed to providing customers with innovative solutions, which is why they’ve partnered with Nest Labs giving Kiwi’s access to innovative, smart-home technology products.

To celebrate the partnership with Nest, Meridian has launched an online shop (shop.meridianenergy.co.nz) where consumers can purchase the Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor and Nest IQ indoor products.

With more than 90% of Meridian customers using smart-meters, the time was right for the 100% renewable energy generator to look at new ways for customers to look after their home and what’s important to them.

Meridian Head of Marketing, Melanie Lynn says, "Meridian is pleased to have partnered with leading smart-home brand Nest."

"Our customers have been asking us for smart-home solutions that allow them to take more control of their home and what’s important to them. Meridian is the only energy retailer with an online store providing products that can make this happen."

Meridian’s commitment to providing innovative solutions has a long history; from building the Manapouri hydro station in the 1960’s, to developing a wind farm in Antarctica and leading the way in switching to electric vehicles, it has always been a big part of the company’s ethos.

Meridian will also be giving all new retail customers who join between 1 November and 31 January a free Nest Protect.