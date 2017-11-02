Skyline Queenstown to celebrate 50 years of the Gondola

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 08:44

Skyline Queenstown is set to host two community events to celebrate its 50th anniversary this month.

New Zealand’s most visited-tourist attraction invites the Queenstown community to an entertaining Kids Go Free morning on November 11, 2017, as well as a special Fifty Years of Fun locals’ day on November 18, 2017.

Skyline Enterprises chairman Mark Quickfall says the pioneering global tourism company wants to acknowledge the Queenstown community for its support over the past 50 years.

"Skyline’s 50th anniversary presents an opportunity for us to give thanks to the local community and all of our supporters over the past five decades. Many people in this community have been integral to the growth and success of Skyline since the first gondola travelled up Bob’s Peak back in 1967," he says. "We hope that locals will come up and enjoy the facility and join in the celebrations."

On November 11, 10am-12noon, all children can travel up the gondola free of charge for the Kids Go Free family event. There will also be $6 Luge rides (a 50% discount on the usual price of $12), balloon-making, face painting and $1 ice-creams available.

On November 18, 9am-9pm, Skyline will be hosting a fantastic Fifty Years of Fun locals’ day. All Queenstown residents who supply proof of address are entitled to half-price gondola and Luge rides. There will also be an impressive display of Skyline memorabilia from the past 50 years, as well as $1 birthday cake created by Skyline’s in-house pastry team.

For the entire month of November, locals can purchase a Gondola Annual Pass card at half price at $39.50 per adult, $29.50 per senior or child. Gondola Annual Pass cards entitle the holder to unlimited free gondola rides all year round, as well as exclusive discounts on all Skyline activities, products and restaurants.

"We encourage Queenstown locals to embrace the spirit of fun this November and join us as we head into the next chapter at Skyline," Quickfall adds.