Eden Park up for four EVANZ Awards

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 10:04

Eden Park is in the running for four Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand (EVANZ) awards in 2017.

With a membership of 120 venues, including 58 theatres, 39 event centres, 12 outdoor stadia and 11 convention centres, EVANZ is the professional organisation which represents the venue industry in New Zealand.

Eden Park is a finalist in two venue categories and two individual categories:

- Excellence in Host Responsibility Award: Eden Park

- Ticketmaster Large Venue of the Year Award: Eden Park

- Ticketek Venue Executive of the Year Award: Guy Ngata

- Simpson Grierson Operations Manager of the Year Award: Blair Christiansen.

As a finalist for the HPA Excellence in Host Responsibility Award, Eden Park has the chance of a three-peat, having won it for the last two years.

The Large Venue of the Year Award nomination comes in a year when Eden Park has successfully hosted three matches in the DHL Lions Series as well as a number of notable non-sporting events including the Our Neighbourhood photography exhibition, Mates on the Field WWI commemoration and ASB G9 golf event.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner says the venue is delighted to receive the nominations.

"Eden Park has had an incredibly exciting year, thanks to our team and the partners we work with. We’ve repositioned our brand to encourage and engage patrons by creating and promoting compelling live experiences."

Sautner says the four nominations are testament to the work of outgoing CEO Guy Ngata.

Eden Park has already picked up the Business Award at this year’s Australasian Leisure Management (ALM) Awards. EVANZ Awards winners will be announced in Wellington on 20 November.