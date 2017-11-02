Site 9 building proposal gets committee go-ahead

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 10:11

Wellington City Councillors yesterday voted 12-2 to approve the proposed construction of a new building on Wellington’s waterfront adjacent to the intersection of Customhouse Quay and Whitmore Street.

Mayor Justin Lester says the building, proposed by developer Willis Bond for ‘site 9’ on the North Kumutoto section of the waterfront, will, if given final planning approval, be "an excellent addition that will add to the ambience of this rapidly-developing part of the waterfront".

Councillor Andy Foster, the City Council’s Urban Development Portfolio Leader, says that in response to consultation feedback, especially from building owners across the Quays, the height of the proposed building has been reduced slightly, and a previously proposed minor intrusion into the Whitmore St ‘viewshaft’ removed.

"I want to thank submitters whatever their views, Willis Bond and Athfield architects, and Council staff for their work to date on the project. There will be further refinement of the detailed design in consultation with the Council’s Technical Advisory Group."

Cr Foster says he expects a publicly-notified resource consent application would likely be made to the Environment Court early next year.

Site 9 has been long earmarked for a building under the Waterfront Framework 2001, and a building was also anticipated in the Environment Court Variation 11 decision in 2012.

Cr Foster says the Framework was the result of lengthy engagement with the Wellington community, and has a balance of areas for parks, squares, promenades and buildings. "A well designed building in this location, currently a carpark, will bring shelter and more life to this part of Wellington’s waterfront, and help pay for the development and maintenance of the waterfront’s public space and ageing wharf piles.

"Yesterday was an important step in a long process. The Council sought expressions of interest, design proposals, use and commercial proposals for the site. We have undertaken public consultation over the last few months and the majority of submitters supported the building proceeding."