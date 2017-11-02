Lion invests in GoodBuzz Beverage Co

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 11:03

Lion New Zealand has today announced that it has acquired a 25% shareholding in GoodBuzz Beverage Co., a Tauranga-based beverage company specialising in crafted kombucha.

Rory Glass, Lion New Zealand’s Managing Director, says, "Just as Lion once was, GoodBuzz Beverage Co is a little Kiwi company with some big dreams, and our partnership will help them scale up to the next level. We know that health and wellbeing is a big focus for our consumers, so we’re delighted to be able to add kombucha to our non-alcoholic portfolio, and we’re particularly excited about helping them unlock the opportunity to tap into the on-premise market."

Alex and Amber Campbell established GoodBuzz in 2014 in Wellington, following 14 years living in the United States. Chief "boochmaster" Amber is the brewing mastermind behind the Good Buzz products, using a culture first brewed with by Alex’s grandmother in Kaikohe in the 1970s. Managing Director Alex, with business and logistical experience garnered from tours with the U.S. military to Iraq and Afghanistan, and later a software career in Silicon Valley, manages the business.

From small beginnings in a small shared facility in Wainuiomata, GoodBuzz now has a range of seven flavours stocked in over 600 stockists nationwide. "Kombucha is a beverage that has seen massive growth worldwide, and it’s poised to take off here in New Zealand", said Glass. "We surveyed the market and Good Buzz kombucha was the stand-out offering. We were looking for a naturally fermented probiotic product, but just as importantly it had to taste great too. Good Buzz ticks all those boxes."

GoodBuzz founder Alex Campbell says, "We are absolutely blown away to have had Lion take notice of our hard work in building the Good Buzz brand, and to recognise that a drink once thought of simply as a health tonic is now ready for the mainstream. Good Buzz is a welcome addition for Kiwis looking for better-for-you drinking options any time of day, and we are looking forward to working with Lion to expand our reach."

In 2016, investors Richard and Wendy Gatward joined the GoodBuzz team. With a wealth of entrepreneurial experience across a diverse range of industries, Richard and Wendy’s business nous, tenacity, and willingness to roll up their sleeves has been integral in taking the start-up to the next level.

As part of the shareholding, Lion Business Development Director Scott Wright will join the GoodBuzz board.

For more on GoodBuzz’s announcement of the deal, see www.facebook.com/goodbuzzNZ