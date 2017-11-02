Rental car company adds Teslas to the fleet

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 14:08

MyCarYourRental is pleased to announce that their listings now include two near new Tesla Model S. The platform has been gaining traction as New Zealand’s premier platform for peer to peer car rental, offering owners to rent their vehicles out to make an income and at the same time utilise the use of their vehicles better for the good of the local community and the environment.

The most recently listed vehicles is a Tesla Model S from 2017 owned by Darryl in Auckland and another Model S by Carl. Seeing the luxury Tesla for rent around the world is nothing new, but it is a New Zealand first that Tesla owners are listing their cars for rent. Now everyone who wants to explore a luxury EV can rent one for the day to get convinced it's a unique experience. These are hard to find vehicles and even if you wanted to buy a Tesla you would have to go on a waiting list. My Car Your Rental gives you a unique opportunity to rent one today to see if it’s for you.

According to Henrik Stovring, CEO of MyCarYourRental.com, seeing these high end cars being listed on the site is proof that Peer to Peer car rental has really taken off and is widely being accepted as a new way of owning a vehicle.

"The ownership model for cars are in constant change. Within the past couple of years there has been a huge change in the way we look at our assets, including cars, and it is becoming broadly accepted to let other use your assets as long as it’s made in a safe and secure environment like MyCarYourRental.com" says Stovring

Renters can get started by visiting the website and perusing available listings. Listings can be sorted by style, make, model, fuel efficiency, and more, and once a driver has decided on a vehicle they would like to drive, they can register and complete the booking process seamlessly within the MyCarYourRental website.