Former Scion CEO, former FMG Director join Farmlands Board

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 14:16

Bay of Plenty’s Warren Parker and Southland’s Murray Donald will join the re-elected Nikki Davies-Colley from Northland on the Farmlands Co-operative Board of Directors.

More than 66,000 Farmlands shareholders were eligible to vote in this year’s election, with the results announced to staff and shareholders today. Farmlands Chairman, Lachie Johnstone says the new Directors were elected within the framework of a rigorous, independent process that allowed candidates to make their case for consideration and demonstrate their skill set to voters.

"We had an extremely high standard of applicants this year and we are pleased to welcome Warren and Murray to the Board, while also congratulating Nikki on her re-election. I want to thank all of the candidates that put themselves forward."

Ms Davies-Colley was successful in her bid for re-election, having retired by rotation from the rural supplies and services co-operative’s Board. Ms Davies-Colley has been involved in the Northland farming and forestry industries for more than 30 years, developing a high profile in the local business and rural communities.

Mr Parker recently stepped down as CEO of Scion, the New Zealand Forest Research Institute. He has a 20 year career as a senior executive, including being Chief Operating Officer of AgResearch and CEO of Landcare Research. Mr Parker was previously a Professor of Agribusiness and Resource Management at Massey University, where he spent 18 years in various roles, including supervising the 9,000 stock unit Riverside Farm in the Wairarapa.

Mr Donald has more than 20 years’ experience as a Director of several organisations throughout the agricultural sector in New Zealand and much of this has been with co-operatives. Mr Donald is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors, Councillor and member of the Audit and Risk Committee for the Southern Institute of Technology and is also a Trustee and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee for the Agri-Women’s Development Trust. He is a former Director of both Farmers Mutual Group (FMG) and Alliance Group.

Mr Johnstone says it is an exciting time for Farmlands with new blood and new ideas opening up opportunities for a co-operative that recently announced a strong annual result.

"Only last month, Farmlands Co-operative announced a $5.4 million Net Profit Before Tax for the 2016/2017 year, rebounding strongly from a $9.0 million loss for the previous 12 months," Mr Johnstone says. "This was built on revenue of $2.16 billion for the 12 months, up from $2.1 billion for the previous year."

Mr Johnstone paid tribute to outgoing Directors Tony O’Boyle and Don McFarlane, who did not seek re-election. "Tony and Don have been highly valued members of our Board, with a combined tenure of more than 30 years of service to our co-operative. On behalf of all shareholders, we thank them and wish them all the best."