Kathmandu join the Outdoor Safety Retail Partnership

With the Outdoor Safety Retail Partnership (OSRP) now officially underway, Mountain Safety Council (MSC) chief executive Mike Daisley is proud to announce that Kathmandu has confirmed its statement of intent to join the OSRP. The OSRP has been designed to give those exploring the outdoors a clear and consistent message about their role in staying safe in the outdoors.

"Kathmandu confirming their intent to join the OSRP is very exciting. They bring a huge amount of insight and expertise to this joint initiative."

"I need to reiterate how brilliant it’s been to see major retailers putting their commercial competitiveness to one side in the interests of consistency. This allows the participant, who is the focus for us, to receive a clear safety message regardless of where they happen to visit," he said.

"The wider outdoors community - both international and domestic- are the ultimate benefactor of this partnership. There are a range of resources and tools that are already on the cards to show up in-store and online this year."

"The OSRP is designed to focus the discussion in-store and online, one that is consistent and easy to understand what’s required to make it home after a great trip," Daisley concluded.

Daisley said the OSRP now has four retailers with a focus on Tramping, Mountaineering, Trail Running and Mountain Biking. There are discussions about a final partner in the hunting and camping space.

"We’ve got a roadmap for where this initiative and it follows our insights pathway that we began in 2016 with ‘There and Back’ where we focused on these five activities."

Kathmandu’s Marketing Manager - Brand, Tim Loftus was proud to announce Kathmandu joining the ORSP safety partnership.

"We are pleased to be involved with the MSC and welcome the opportunity to collaborate across the industry to promote safety in outdoor recreation."

"As a data-driven initiative, we are confident that the ORSP can be a highly effective advocacy program."

"Customers will begin to see more of the MSC’s insights and resources in our stores. MSC brings a long history and a deep understanding of New Zealand outdoor recreation safety."

Outdoor enthusiasts should look out for wallet sized cards at the point of sale.