ANZIIF takes home Educational Service Provider of the Year Award

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 14:50

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) has been named the 2017 Educational Service Provider of the Year at the 21st Asia Insurance Industry Awards held in Singapore.

The award recognises the provision of outstanding and continuous education and training services to the insurance and reinsurance industry in the Asia-Pacific region and marks the 12th year ANZIIF has won the award (2002-2004, 2006, 2008-2011, 2013-2015 and 2017).

Recognised for introducing a learner centred approach to the delivery of qualifications and accreditation, ANZIIF’s recent launch of their Skills Units comprised of extensive work and industry collaboration to build a learning framework that allows individuals to upskill in particular areas boosting the talent pipeline and addressing industry needs.

The award follows an active year for ANZIIF in the Asia-Pacific region with recent partnerships signed between ANZIIF and The Malaysian Insurance Institute, STMA Tristaki University, the Pan-

Asia Risk and Insurance Management Association, STIMRA, the Myanmar Insurance Association, APARI and the Hong Kong Federation of Insurance. Along with professional development events hosted by ANZIIF taking place in Singapore, Myanmar, Hanoi, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

‘ANZIIF is delighted to be recognised as the 2017 Educational Service Provider of the Year. The past year has been heavily focused on the launch of our new Skills Units, forming new partnerships across the Asia-Pacific region and collaborating with industry experts and organisations to provide quality education, training and professional development for insurance professionals’.

‘It’s an exciting time to be working with the region’s insurance industry and our focus across the Asia-Pacific will only continue to grow in 2018’, says Prue Willsford, Chief Executive Officer at ANZIIF.

With more than 400 entries received for the Awards, the judging panel was made up of 23 industry leaders from around the world. The 21st Asia Insurance Industry Awards are organised and hosted by Singapore-based Asia Insurance Review.