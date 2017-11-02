Ngati Whatua Orakei say port plan grossly disrespectful

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 14:58

Central Auckland iwi NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei say the Ports of Auckland draft masterplan released today is a gross impertinence.

This plan is a clumsy attempt to out-flank the incoming government and undermine the Mayor. But worse it’s an insult to the people of Auckland who want the port to leave their harbour as soon as possible.

NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei spokesperson Ngarimu Blair says his iwi totally supports the new government’s intent to move the port and return the waterfront to Aucklanders.

"The Mayor Phil Goff was elected on a transparent campaign to return the waterfront to the people of Auckland. The port is owned by his council. He must bring its board and CEO under control. If the Mayor is unwilling to take charge then the Government needs to act," says Blair.

"The port company’s proposed development continues its long history of disrespecting our WaitematÄ Harbour and further denies the Auckland community access to it. The board and management must be deaf to the voices of Aucklanders.

"The plans represent a huge investment by the port company and clearly signals it isn’t interested in moving. The proposed buildings are massive and compromise any future urban design that would honour and respect our WaitematÄ," says Blair.

"NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei are encouraged by the new government’s decisiveness on a plan to move the port to Northland. It will open our harbour, get trucks off our motorways, ignite investment in carbon-friendly rail and reinvigorate Northland, all outcomes many Aucklanders and New Zealanders want.

"We support the Government to move quickly on returning the harbour to Aucklanders and driving economic development in the regions," says Blair.