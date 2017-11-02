Pokie spend up over the last 12 months

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 14:56

Gaming machine proceeds (GMP) for the 12 months ended 30 September 2017 rose $29.2 million or 3.4 per cent from $849 million to $878.2 million, according to figures from the Department of Internal Affairs.

The increase was similar to the previous 12 months where spending rose 3.1 per cent to $849 million.

GMP have increased in recent years. Business and Economic Research Limited (BERL) analysed possible influences on expenditure between 2007 and 2016. The Department will assess the 2017 year-end results at the end of the fourth quarter (31 December 2017) to determine whether this latest increase now constitutes a "trend" in GMP.

The increases in GMP have occurred while venue and gaming machine numbers decreased.

Over the last 12 months the number of venues fell by 51 to 1163, there were also 504 fewer gaming machines at 15,717 and 21 fewer licence holders at 263.

Non-casino GM spending by Society Type July - Sept 2017

Society Type / Total GMP Quarter / % of Total

Non-Club / 202,092,458.37 / 88.9

Sports Clubs / 3,554,423.37 / 1.6

Chartered Clubs / 15,184,462.68 / 8.2

RSAs / 6,462,152.44 / 2.8

Total Club / 25,201,038.49 / 11.1

Total All / 227,293,496.76 / 100.0

The spending is captured through the electronic monitoring of non-casino gaming machines (EMS), which became fully operational in March 2007, enabling the Department to track and monitor operations, ensure the integrity of games and the accurate accounting of money.

A regional breakdown of expenditure is available from the Department’s Gaming Statistics web page. The figures are based on territorial authority boundaries, including Auckland City.

A fuller range of Gambling Statistics are available from links on this web page: https://www.dia.govt.nz/Resource-material-Information-We-Provide-Gaming-Statistics