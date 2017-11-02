Air NZ on track with DOC's Short Walks and Day Hikes network

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 15:09

Air New Zealand is expanding its long-term Department of Conservation partnership to boost conservation and biodiversity efforts on DOC’s new Short Walks and Day Hikes network.

The airline has partnered with DOC since 2012 and recently announced it will extend its support out to 2022, funding projects to control pests, restore native wildlife and enhance the visitor experience on a mix of the Great Walks, Short Walks and Day Hikes, and marine reserves, as well as transporting endangered species on its aircraft to safe breeding grounds across the country.

Air New Zealand Head of Sustainability Lisa Daniell says New Zealand’s unique landscapes and rare wildlife are loved by visitors and Kiwis alike, and the airline’s biodiversity work with DOC and iwi is helping to encourage native birdsong back to our natural spaces.

"Since partnering with DOC in 2012, we've transported more than 2500 endangered native creatures to new homes around New Zealand, established five biodiversity projects on the Great Walks, and seen a 48 percent increase in overnight visitors to these tracks.

"From Mount Manaia in Northland to Lake Matheson on the West Coast, the new day walks are set to become a ‘must-do’ this summer, and we’ll support DOC to both promote and enhance the tracks, which will see more of New Zealand’s regions benefit from new visitors."

DOC’s Recreation and Heritage spokesperson Tinaka Mearns says one goal of the new walks is to get people into lesser known spots, and support regional development. But the main aim is simply to get people enjoying the great outdoors.

"We want to get more people out to see the real New Zealand - visiting spots that they may not have heard of, meeting local Kiwis and getting a taste of what’s great about our regions. We want to show the best that New Zealand has to offer."

The 14 Short Walks and five Day Hikes have been developed by DOC in partnership with Tourism New Zealand to promote more of the world-class walking experiences available across the country.