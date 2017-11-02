Record month of October for new vehicle registrations

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 16:23

David Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of the Motor Industry Association says, "there were 15,530 new vehicle registrations for the month of October, making it the strongest month of October on record and the second strongest month of any month ever. It was only the second time the new vehicle market has past 15,000 registrations in a month, the other being in June this year. Registrations were 9.83% (11,986 units) year to date above this time in 2016 and for the month were up 5.6% (821 units) on October 2016."

Year to date, sales of passenger and SUVs were up by 6.3% (5,321 units) and commercial vehicles by 18.0% (6,665 units) compared to 2016.

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 29% market share (4,457 units), followed by Ford with 10% (1,530 units) and Holden with 9% market share (1,341 units).

Toyota was also the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 31% market share (3,410 units) followed by Holden with 9% (1,006 units) and Mazda with 8% market share (903 units). The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota Corolla (1772 units of which 1589 were rentals) followed by the Toyota RAV4 (479 units of which 304 were rentals) and the Kia Sportage (354 units).

In the commercial sector, Toyota was again the market leader with 24% (1,047 units) followed by Ford with 21% (948 units) and Holden third with 8% market share (335 units). The Ford Ranger regained the top spot as the bestselling commercial model with 19% share (853 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux also with 17% share (762 units). Year to date the Ford Ranger remains both the top commercial vehicle model and the top model overall with 7,950 registrations compared to 7,045 for the Toyota Hilux.

Vehicle segmentation for the month of October reflects the strong monthly registrations of the Toyota Corolla. The top segments were small vehicles with 20% share, followed by the SUV medium segment with 15% and Pick Up/Chassis Cab 4x4 segment with 13% market share.

"The 2017 new vehicle market is expected to easily break through the 150,000 new vehicles mark for the first time." said Mr Crawford.