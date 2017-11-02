Heritage Auckland receptionist judged best in New Zealand

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 16:38

Tim Gordon, hotel receptionist for the Heritage Auckland, has just been announced the Best Hotel Receptionist in New Zealand. He was chosen from six finalists from across the country to win the industry’s prestigious AICR New Zealand 2017 Receptionist of the Year.

AICR New Zealand is an International Association of luxury hotel front office managers, which runs an annual competition to find New Zealand’s best luxury hotel receptionist.

Candidates for the award competed in North and South Island heats. Finalists were then interviewed by a judging panel that included the previous winner of the award.

Questions covered finance, staffing and marketing, as well as role-play of a challenging guest management scenario, to review professional conduct and confidence.

Tim will represent New Zealand in the International Receptionist of the Year competition in Zurich in February 2018.

"It’s a great honour to have won this award to represent New Zealand. I am grateful to AICR for organising the awards and to Heritage Hotels who gave me this exciting opportunity to have a rewarding career in hospitality. I will represent New Zealand with pride at the international finals in Zurich next year," Tim Gordon says.

"Tim is the embodiment of what our company stands for in guest service. Each day he demonstrates our H.O.P.E values of honesty, ownership, passion and empathy whilst interacting with guests. We could not be more delighted for him and his achievement," says Marcus Keenan, general manager of Heritage Auckland.

Heritage Auckland is a popular hotel in Hobson Street renowned for its excellent facilities from well-appointed suites and rooms, to a roof-top pool overlooking the harbour, two health clubs, all-weather lap pool, sauna and an on-site tennis court. The property has eight conference rooms, a café, bar and signature restaurant, Hectors.

AICR stands for Amicale Internationale des Sous Directeurs et Chefs de Réception des Grand Hôtels translated an international association for deputy managers of luxury hotels.

