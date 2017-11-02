High Court injunction launched to stop Platinum buying OfficeMax

|
The Commerce Commission today filed proceedings in the High Court at Auckland seeking an injunction to prevent Platinum Equity LLC acquiring OfficeMax Holdings Limited.
The Commission considers that the acquisition would be likely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in the supply of stationery to large corporate and government customers.
The Commission has applied to consolidate its proceedings with those initiated by Complete Office Supplies. A date for the hearing has yet to be set but is unlikely to be this year.
The Commission is unable to comment further while the case is before the Court.
