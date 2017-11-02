James Line upgrade roading contract awarded

Thursday, 2 November, 2017 - 17:33

The planned upgrade to James Line is nearing construction stage with the recent awarding of the contract to Higgins Construction. The upgrade includes provision for two new intersections, one being a roundabout and a long-planned connection through to Rosalie Terrace. The area of road extends from State Highway 3 intersection to the railway line.

The contract was awarded following an open tender process with an accepted tender price being $3,794,252. The total cost of the project is $4.3M which includes service relocations. Approximately $450,000 of the cost relates to the roundabout servicing the developments on the lower terrace.

The construction period commences on 10 November with Higgins taking possession of the site from that date. The expected completed date is July/August 2018.

Council is in communication with adjacent landowners and are pleased with their positive response to the planned works. Temporary land occupation agreements are being negotiated as part of the project. The upgrade of the road will assist with the future development of surrounding land.

Aquanet have been in discussions with Horizons on behalf of this Council regarding the Resource Consent monitoring/sampling of the Oxbow. A monitoring proposal has been finalised with Horizons. Macroinvertebrate and sediment sampling has taken place within the oxbow area. Water quality sampling will take place after a significant rainfall event, as required by agreed conditions of the consent.

It is expected, due to the nature of the works, James Line will be closed to through traffic for a period during construction. Timeframes for this will be finalised based on the contractor’s programme. Access for residents however, will be available throughout the construction. Pedestrian access from Rosalie Terrace to the shared path to Whakarongo School will be available during term times. The bus route that uses this section of James Line will take an alternative route, looping around Brooklyn Heights from Roberts Line rather than up James Line.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA), Whakarongo School and other nearby landowners have all been advised of the upcoming work. Service authorities are also being liaised with in relation to the work.