NZME lets you do what YUDU best

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 07:45

NZME is changing the game for the employment eco-system; they have announced the launch of a new digital platform YUDU, which for the first time, will connect industries with both active and passive candidates on a New Zealand site.

Research shows 43% of the workforce are not currently looking for a new role-, but are open to new opportunities. Up until now, there hasn’t been an easy way to reach and connect with passive candidates, as they are simply not visiting job boards or corporate sites. YUDU will be a hub filled with news, tips, advice, trends and insights from key industry groups, so the perfect platform for people to find everything they need in one place.

The power of the NZME network, reaching over 3.2 million Kiwis, gives industries a platform at scale right from launch, on which to connect with passive and active candidates.

According to Michael Boggs, Chief Executive Officer at NZME, "YUDU is one of several new ventures NZME will be launching in coming months as we leverage new revenue opportunities. With the expertise, resource and media network already in place, NZME is perfectly positioned to capitalise on the opportunity presented by the New Zealand online job market which is estimated at over $50 million. YUDU will be a formidable competitor in New Zealand’s jobs market."

Laura Maxwell, Chief Digital Officer at NZME says, "YUDU reflects and caters to what people now want and expect; a sense of progression, work-life balance, and a dynamic and flexible workplace."

Understanding what makes you tick can help employees make the decision to enter a career or make a career change. On YUDU, users will be able to complete a personality test that will help them find and understand their own personality traits, and develop their career with companies who match their personal values. Knowing what they’re worth is important to both active and passive candidates, so a salary tool that uses anonymised community data will inform people on salary ranges and support them in a dynamic job market

In addition to a general careers advice page, the site has 12 specific industry sectors, providing both employers and candidates with sector-specific news, video, insights and advice. The platform will provide an offering that caters to the entire job market with motivational, practical and entertaining news and advice.

For the active job seeker, YUDU will provide enhanced search functionality, tools and content to guide them in making the right move in the current market. It will be a hub with a focus on career progression rather than one-off appointments.

YUDU’s content will make it a go-to destination for employment and industry news, information and trends.

As one of New Zealand’s leading content provider, NZME, will give YUDU users access to interviews with some of the most successful and inspiring leaders in their sectors.

Maxwell says the platform is designed with the new generation of job seekers in mind. "How we view work has changed dramatically over the past 5 years and will continue to evolve faster than ever with technological disruption impacting all industries. Many jobs will no longer exist in their current form. Being information-rich and abreast of trends is what will ensure you set yourself up for success.

"What’s unique about YUDU, is that it will be with you for the journey, rather than just that moment in time when you need to look for a new role. Rather than being in fear of the changes to come, YUDU will provide you with the knowledge and tools to ensure you have everything you need to create the life you want."

Watch YUDU come to life in this video and discover how it will change the employment market.

Find more than a job when YUDU progressively rolls out in 2017 and early 2018. Register here to set an alert and be part of the new employment eco-system.