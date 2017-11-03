New motorway drives Belfast Business Park sales in Christchurch

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 09:39

Spurred by the progress of the Christchurch Northern Corridor motorway, many industrial businesses are looking to establish themselves north of the city in Belfast Business Park.

Already 80% of available sections have been sold in the 22ha Business Park, with supply rapidly drying up.

Brendon Stewart, general manager of Rapaki Property Group, developers of the old freezing works site, said that 28 sections have already been sold with only a few sites remaining in the stages released to date. The total development has an estimated end value of $400 million.

"We took a risk when we purchased this site in late 2012, as nearly all business parks in the city are in the corridor between Lyttelton and Rolleston. This one, situated on Belfast Road, was certainly not in that zone, but that is now working in our favour.

"The earthquakes upset the traditional geography of Christchurch with a significant population shift north to Rangiora, Kaiapoi and Pegasus. We believed this would create opportunities and that is what has happened," he said.

Many of the new companies looking to establish themselves at Belfast Business Park are trade based including Winstone Glass, Men at Work, Simon Construction, Switched On Contracting and Jones and Wyatt Construction. Zoning allows for a mix of heavy and light industry, plus attached offices, with remaining site sizes ranging from 1,750sqm to 1.6ha.

Work on the subdivision is already under way on eight sites with another six being at, or close to, the consenting stage. Foundation work will start on several other sites during summer.

"Prior to the earthquakes Rapaki’s major attention had been the CBD, the IRD building being our development flagship. We lost several buildings in the earthquakes, the Crown purchased the IRD site and with our pessimism about rebuilding in the centre of the city, this site had much appeal."

"We were able to purchase it favourably, and that is reflected in the prices we are able to sell our sections, which is around $185 per sqm. This is a sharper deal than most other business parks in the city."

"And then there is a motorway, which is adjacent to our boundary and is expected to be completed by 2020."

The Christchurch Northern Corridor motorway will stretch about 11.5kms from the Waimakariri River to the Cranford Street and Innes Road intersection, cutting Belfast Road and Prestons Road.

"We will basically have four-lane access from Belfast to Lyttelton and south-west to Rolleston and the airport is only eight kilometres away."

As well as this site, Rapaki also bought 42ha of adjacent land north of Belfast Road from Silver Fern Farms. This land was sold down within 18 months.