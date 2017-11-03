Vensa Health takes top honour at NZ Health IT Awards

Friday, 3 November, 2017 - 21:59

Vensa Health (www.vensa.com), a leading New Zealand health software company, has been named the winner of this year’s New Zealand Health IT (NZHIT) Innovation Awards. The other finalists were Celo and Orion Health.

The Vensa.com platform which helps patients book appointments with their doctor, nurse or clinic online, represents the start of a series of new innovations set to be released by Vensa Health. The company’s first innovation TXT2Remind, is currently used by 70% of the GP market in New Zealand.

Ahmad Jubbawey, CEO of Vensa Health says, "This award is a fantastic acknowledgement for the team. It also sends a clear signal to the health sector, and Kiwis who want better access to healthcare, that we have a platform that is the best of its kind. Our mission is to connect the world with access to health services for better wellbeing."

Vensa’s solutions are having a dramatic impact on the health status of New Zealanders by supporting the primary care strategy to help improve health outcomes such as child immunisation rates, early cancer detection and supporting smokers to quit.

NZHIT chief executive Scott Arrol, says all finalists were at a high standard and the judging panel found it difficult to make their final decision.

"However, they noted Vensa Health was focused on the clinician using the Vensa.com platform and, more importantly, patients who can use the platform," says Arrol.

"The judges felt that Vensa.com is a paradigm shift from the patient portals available currently and is an innovative approach that has the potential to disrupt the market, support new business models and enable models of care delivered at the primary, community and individual levels of our society."

Jubbawey says, "Vensa is shaping the market by taking medical centres on a digital transformation journey to increase their adoption of technology. We want to enable more innovative and effective ways of doing business and encourage access to health care. This is particularly important at a time when the primary care industry is increasingly under pressure with a retiring medical workforce."

Jubbawey says the company has established strong relationship with GP providers to gain insights on how technology can increase more access to primary care.

"When it comes to technology innovation, to create a compelling business proposition and for it to be readily adopted it must be simple to use. By improving efficiency for healthcare providers, and making it more convenient, more affordable and more accessible for people to access their GPs services," he says.

Over 70% of General Practices in New Zealand currently use Vensa Health to deliver health messages, appointment, screening and medication reminders to over 3 million Kiwis a year. Every month thousands of people also book GP appointments online via the recently released Vensa.com free booking platform in real time.

Vensa Health is unveiling its next wave of innovation and disruption at an event in Christchurch on Wednesday 8 November.

The award was announced at the HiNZ conference in Rotorua tonight.