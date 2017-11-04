Chen Palmer announces publication of Who's Who in Wellington

Saturday, 4 November, 2017 - 10:50

Chen Palmer Partners is pleased to announce it will be publishing Chen Palmer’s GPS (Government Positioning System): Who’s Who in Wellington. This Report is by the Firm’s leading public lawyers who specialise in government relations - Mai Chen (Managing Partner), Marina Matthews (Special Counsel) and Julie Hardaker (Principal).

Mai Chen said "Sir Geoffrey Palmer, former Labour Prime Minister of New Zealand, and I founded Chen Palmer 23 years ago before the first MMP election. We did this because we could see the importance of having specialist lawyers who understood public law, public policy and how Government and Parliament work. Chen Palmer was the first law firm specialising in public law, policy and law reform and we now have over 20 years of experience in doing that."

Chen Palmer’s GPS will help New Zealanders to understand who’s who in Wellington and what the Ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs) care about, want to achieve and how they operate. These beltway insights will help those approaching Ministers and MPs to be effective.

Mai Chen, who has over 30 years experience advising on public law, policy, law reform and employment law issues, is one of New Zealand’s top constitutional and administrative law experts, and specialises in central and local Government policy and legislation, especially as it applies to business, and litigating major public law cases. Mai was born in Taiwan and has been a New Zealand citizen since 1977.

Marina Matthews has significant parliamentary experience having advised four Labour Government Ministers of the Crown, including Sir Michael Cullen, Hon Steve Maharey, Hon Trevor Mallard and Hon Pete Hodgson, before she joined Chen Palmer in 2011. Marina has nearly 15 years of experience, and provides advice to clients on how to engage with central government and public policy. Marina is Ngati Kahu and Tuwharetoa.

Julie Hardaker served two terms as Mayor of Hamilton leading the council through major governance and financial restructuring, development of major strategies for the future of Hamilton and policy advocacy at regional and national level. Prior to being the Mayor, Julie had 17 years practicing as a partner in employment law, and she now advises clients on local government issues. Julie is a third generation kiwi.

"Chen Palmer has public lawyers who have experience working at the highest levels of central and local government. We understand the statutory, regulatory and policy settings that the government has to work within. This combination with our legal skills is what is most valuable to clients," said Ms Chen.

Please contact Marina Matthews at marina.matthews@chenpalmer.com if you want to purchase a copy of Chen Palmer’s GPS (Government Positioning System): Who’s Who in Wellington.