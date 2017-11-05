Racehorse ownership made easier with new portal

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 08:56

The Auckland Trotting Club has launched a dedicated racehorse ownership portal on its website. It contains everything prospective owners need to know about standardbred ownership in New Zealand, including types of ownership on offer, agents’ details, industry advice, costs, as well as the benefits - tangible and intangible.

"It’s a great time to own a racehorse as the stakes have recently gone up at Alexandra Park. Regardless of any financial returns, there’s nothing better than the thrill of seeing your very own racehorse take to the track and experiencing the journey alongside friends and family," says Regan Cotter, Racing Manager at Alexandra Park.

He says the new portal brings together a lot of information for the first time. It is a key outcome of a significant ownership project undertaken by the Auckland Trotting Club to help sustain harness racing into the future, as well as make it easier for people to get involved in ownership no matter their level of expertise, budget, or interest.

Mr Cotter says the ownership portal on Alexandra Park’s website can be visited at https://www.alexandrapark.co.nz/racing/horse-ownership/

"We often get told ‘I’d love to be involved and own a share in a horse, but I just wouldn’t know where to start’. Well that’s now a thing of the past! The Auckland Trotting Club’s ownership portal is only a click away and before you know it you’ll be off and racing, cheering home your pride and joy."

The Racing Manager has just penned a column titled ‘ATC leading the way making ownership as easy as 1,2,3….’ which captures the sheer on-course excitement of owning a racehorse. The column is now busy getting shared on social media and can be read at: https://www.alexandrapark.co.nz/newsdesk/atc-leading-way-making-ownership-easy-123/

Mr Cotter says for the current 2017/2018 season there’s over $8 million in prize-money up for grabs at Alexandra Park alone across 41 race meetings - up from 37.

"Now no race has a total stake less than $12,000, and it goes up from there. It’s a $14,500 minimum for the race-winners’ class and $17,000 for our highest rated trotters and pacers. Again, those are minimums.

"Our stakes are up significantly from what we were offering last season and well above any minimum the gallops offer. The higher stakes are already helping to lift our field numbers for our Friday night meetings which always means better racing. What’s more lifting our stakes makes horse ownership and participation more viable."

Types of ownership include individual ownership, part ownership, syndicate membership, company ownership, or leasing. At any Friday Night at the Trots ownership can provide brand exposure, team building, and networking opportunities. While the likes of being in a syndicate is a great way to get a foot into the harness racing industry.

Mr Cotter says as well as increasing returns for owners at Alexandra Park, the iconic venue itself is set to dramatically transform - making horse ownership even more fun. With 246 high-end apartments and a whole new ‘urban village’ now under construction, Alexandra Park is set to become the newest entertainment destination in Auckland, showcasing a unique and outstanding mix of eateries.

"We’d like to thank everyone who was involved, in particular some trainers and licensed syndicators, ensuring we developed what is now the most comprehensive ownership portal in the industry.

"The Auckland Trotting Club wants to make ownership and getting involved in this great sport of ours as easy as possible, and this is a great step to achieving that," says Mr Cotter.

For further information visit www.alexandrapark.co.nz.