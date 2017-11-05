Second growth award for Ultrafast Fibre within a month

Sunday, 5 November, 2017 - 19:11

Hamilton based Ultrafast Fibre has once again lived up to its name, collecting a second business growth award within a month.

Ultrafast Fibre has just won the Business Growth Category at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards, on the back of being named the Fastest Growing Technology business in the region for the third year in row at the Deloitte Fast 50 Awards.

The Waikato Business Awards recognised Ultrafast Fibre for achieving over 340 per cent growth during the assessment period for the awards.

Ultrafast Fibre CEO, William Hamilton, says kudos for this latest, and the previous awards, should go to the committed team of people who work at UFF along with key suppliers and partners. "It would simply have not been possible to achieve what we have in just five years without having great people involved. We are all focused on building high quality fibre network as quickly as we can, and providing our communities with connections to world-class infrastructure.

"We are continuing on with our growth and customer connections as we expand the network to reach a further 27 towns, which started recently with Ngaruawahia in the Waikato, Omokoroa in the Bay of Plenty and Stratford in Taranaki," says Mr Hamilton.

Ultrafast Fibre operates a 3,000-kilometre network which currently has the ability to connect upto 200,000 end users. Today there are 87,000 end user connections representing a 43 per cent uptake. The reliability and consistency of performance along with speed and capacity are the driving user forces pushing the migration to fibre, the best broadband technology available.

"Clearly part of our growth story has been the ability for the majority of customers to connect to the network for free, which is a major incentive, especially when you consider the additional property value the technology brings to both businesses and residents," he says.

Ultrafast Fibre is 100 per cent Community-owned through WEL Networks Ltd and Waipa Networks Ltd.