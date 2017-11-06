Taranaki venues shortlisted for prestigious industry awards

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 11:28

Two New Plymouth District Council-run venues - Yarrow Stadium and the TSB Showplace - have been shortlisted for prestigious industry awards.

Yarrow Stadium is a finalist for Ticketmaster Large Venue of the Year (more than 5000 seats) in the EVANZ (Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand) Awards and is up against Claudelands Hamilton and Eden Park in Auckland.

Yarrow Stadium last year won the title, beating Eden Park and Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, and has since received international recognition after it hosted the All Blacks vs Argentina match in September.TSB Showplace, also run by NPDC’s New Plymouth Event Venues, is a finalist for Eventfinda Small Venue of the Year (under 1000 seats) competing against Auckland’s Q Theatre and Shed 6 in Wellington.

The region’s main theatre and conference facility, the TSB Showplace has had more than 50,000 visitors over the past 12 months for the New Plymouth Operatic Society’s season, the Taranaki Arts Festival, events, dinners, weddings and conferences.

NPDC Chief Operation Officer Kelvin Wright said: "To have not one but two venues shortlisted for an award is quite an achievement and is something the New Plymouth Event Venues team can be rightly proud of."

EVANZ is the peak body representing the venue industry in New Zealand with a membership of 120 venues nationally. This includes 58 theatres, 39 event centres, 12 outdoor stadia and 11 convention centres.

Both venues are also in the running for the Ticket Direct Supreme Venue of the Year award, which will be the highest scoring nomination across the three venue awards - large, medium and small - announced on the night.

All winners will be announced at the awards dinner at the St James Theatre in Wellington on Monday 20 November.