New EziBuy designer tops for breast cancer cure fundraiser

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 11:39

EziBuy has teamed up with three leading New Zealand fashion designers, Andrea Moore, Storm and Yvonne Bennetti to create a limited edition collection of stylish t-shirts and tanks, which will raise money for Breast Cancer Cure (BCC).

BCC are New Zealand’s only not-for-profit organisation devoted to finding a cure for breast cancer. The limited edition t-shirts retail for $29.99 and the tanks for $24.99, with $10 from each purchase going to BCC, helping to fund research and ultimately find a cure for breast cancer.

Phillipa Green, General Manager at Breast Cancer Cure says, "Our work continues to grow in importance, 1 in 9 women in New Zealand will get breast cancer in their lifetime. Our research is for all of our mothers, sisters, daughters, wives and friends who are diagnosed with breast cancer - we want to help them survive and endure this awful disease rather than die from it."

Funds from the new designer EziBuy tops will be used to accelerate the quality of research into finding a cure. Since its establishment, BCC has funded many significant research projects totalling close to $10 million.

Phillipa adds, "We are absolutely thrilled to work alongside EziBuy on this project. Getting behind one of our fundraising campaigns is the best way for people to show their support towards breast cancer, plus they get a stylish new top to show for it."

To date EziBuy have raised over $300,000 to fund further research for BCC.

All three designs will be available from November 21st in store and online from www.ezibuy.com, remember numbers are limited!