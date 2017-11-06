NZPFA aiming for world-beating agreement for women members - CTU

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 12:15

The New Zealand Professional Footballers Association (NZPFA) has the support of union members as they go into bargaining with New Zealand Football this week. "I think it’s expected by most people now that women receive equal treatment and respect in professional sport" said Council of Trade Unions (CTU) Secretary Sam Huggard. "NZPFA is affiliated to the CTU and is asking that women union members playing for the Football Ferns have the same terms and conditions as the All Whites. This will be a world-leading contract for women footballers."

"The Football Ferns are ranked 19th in the world, but professional football in New Zealand is not a profitable career for players. All the athletes are asking for is equal travel benefits to male players, and transparency about New Zealand Football’s ethical obligations and plans for women’s football."

"It’s about basic respect for these exceptional women. The Football Ferns put in sweat and tears before and after their day jobs to represent their country. They wear the same silver fern on their uniform as the male players, and their efforts pay off on the international stage for New Zealand. In 2017, it’s time to say thank you, Football Ferns, for the sacrifices you make for your sport and your country. You deserve a good employment agreement that recognises your hard work and professionalism" Mr Huggard said.