Sharon Hunter appointed Chair of Eventfinda Board

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 13:40

Eventfinda has selected one of New Zealand’s most well-known and respected businesswomen to head the company’s board.

Sharon Hunter joins the locally owned and operated technology company as Chair, bringing with her 28 years of entrepreneurship and governance experience for a diverse range of private and public companies as well as charitable trusts.

"It’s a genuine pleasure to be involved with a company like Eventfinda which is simplifying the event process by combining market-leading ticketing technology with strong events marketing expertise.

"New Zealand is increasingly becoming an event’s-driven nation. There’s a cultural shift that’s seeing us spend less money on accumulating things and more money on experiences that create memories. Eventfinda’s greatest potential is in this space and given their agility and ability to act on ideas quickly, there are few barriers to success," says Hunter.

Eventfinda co-founder and CEO James McGlinn says Sharon’s experience in digital technology represents a strategic advantage for the business, which already interacts with more than a million New Zealanders and over half a million Australians every month.

"Sharon has a powerful understanding of the way digital platforms can be used to secure engagement from her experience with one of New Zealand’s biggest events, the Rugby World Cup, as well as other technology-driven directorships. We are in the business of helping our clients create unforgettable experiences and to do that, we need to be fast, agile and responsive. Sharon totally understands this modus operandi," says McGlinn.

Hunter achieved a public profile when at the age of 22 she co-founded PC Direct, New Zealand’s largest and most successful home-grown computer brand, which she subsequently sold in 1998. McGlinn started his first company at the age of 17, followed by Eventfinda at the age of 26, so the shared experience of youth and entrepreneurship has seen a strong bond develop between Hunter and McGlinn.

"I know what it’s like to be a young CEO, to have that entrepreneurial spirit and drive to succeed, so I bring a lot of empathy to the table and hands-on mentorship and support," says Hunter.

That support couldn’t have come at a better time says McGlinn. "We’re excited about our ability to disrupt foreign-owned competitors in the ticketing space, and right now we are focused on growth and honing our unique capabilities to kick that disruption up a gear, so watch this space."