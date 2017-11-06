CEO of Parkour NZ receives Administrator of the Year award

Monday, 6 November, 2017 - 15:57

Damien Puddle, Hamiltonian CEO of Parkour NZ received the Administrator of the Year award at the 2017 Hamilton City Council Sport Volunteer Awards on November 2nd for his service to Parkour NZ and the community. Damien is also using his administrative expertise as an Elected Director on the transitional board of Parkour Earth, the International Federation for Parkour/Freerunning/Art du Déplacement, of which Parkour NZ is a founding member federation.

Damien says "Since becoming a practitioner in 2008 I’ve worked really hard to support the parkour community in New Zealand both as an administrator and as a researcher. Receiving this award has been incredibly special for me, particularly because it shows that my efforts are also becoming acknowledged outside the parkour community. My hope is that I can continue to use my skills to benefit New Zealand and its parkour community. I also look forward to bringing more Kiwi expertise and flavour to the international parkour community."

Damien is a Wintec graduate, multiple scholarship and award winning recipient, TEDxRuakura speaker, and part of the Hamilton 2017 30 under 30 project. He is a published researcher and is pursuing his PhD at the University of Waikato in the Faculty of Health, Sport and Human Performance.